Your complete preview of a busy week for the US economy

In a four-day week, stocks had their best one of the year. Last week the Dow gained 2.6%, the S&P 500 was up 2.8%, and the Nasdaq added 3.9%. And so after what was a rough start to the year, investors looking for signs that things might stop getting worse — let alone improve — last week may have done the trick. For US companies, earnings season is more or less finished. "With 87% of the companies in the S&P 500 reporting earnings to date for Q4 2015, 68% have reported earnings above the mean estimate and ...