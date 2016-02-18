Pivot Points-DAILY
Market News

Pivot Points-DAILY

18 February 2016, 14:04
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
116

Pivot Points-DAILY



Last Updated: Feb 18, 4:00 pm +03:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.099041.106351.109521.113661.116831.120971.12828
USD/JPY111.714112.844113.454113.974114.584115.104116.234
GBP/USD1.407831.418211.423391.428591.433771.438971.44935
USD/CHF0.972720.98160.986890.990480.995770.999361.00824
EUR/CHF1.092471.097991.101011.103511.106531.109031.11455
AUD/USD0.694490.704750.711440.715010.72170.725270.73553
USD/CAD1.328081.351271.359131.374461.382321.397651.42084
NZD/USD0.64170.65130.656970.66090.666570.67050.6801
EUR/GBP0.762880.771190.774610.77950.782920.787810.79612
EUR/JPY125.44126.209126.572126.978127.341127.747128.516
GBP/JPY158.167160.484161.735162.801164.052165.118167.435
CHF/JPY113.243114.155114.539115.067115.451115.979116.891
GBP/CHF1.3761.395511.406651.415021.426161.434531.45404
USD/SEK8.356428.429058.469988.501688.542618.574318.64694
USD/NOK8.356578.464898.501798.573218.610118.681538.78985
EUR/AUD1.498971.528391.538441.557811.567861.587231.61665
EUR/CAD1.466371.498961.509951.531551.542541.564141.59673
AUD/CAD0.968710.975790.97870.982870.985780.989950.99703
AUD/JPY77.98379.71580.82381.44782.55583.17984.911
CAD/JPY78.78180.82782.12382.87384.16984.91986.965

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.