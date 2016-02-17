Pivot Points_Hourly
Market News

Pivot Points_Hourly

17 February 2016, 15:23
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
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Pivot Points_Hourly

Last Updated: Feb 17, 5:00 pm +03:00

Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.105941.109481.111171.113021.114711.116561.1201
USD/JPY113.726113.964114.07114.202114.308114.44114.678
GBP/USD1.421091.425331.427011.429571.431251.433811.43805
USD/CHF0.984660.988130.990020.99160.993490.995070.99854
EUR/CHF1.100951.102411.103211.103871.104671.105331.10679
AUD/USD0.706990.709450.710360.711910.712820.714370.71683
USD/CAD1.37611.378851.380151.38161.38291.384351.3871
NZD/USD0.652960.655510.656430.658060.658980.660610.66316
EUR/GBP0.775820.777160.777980.77850.779320.779840.78118
EUR/JPY126.492126.813126.944127.134127.265127.455127.776
GBP/JPY162.283162.766162.949163.249163.432163.732164.215
CHF/JPY114.518114.838114.963115.158115.283115.478115.798
GBP/CHF1.412571.415171.416221.417771.418821.420371.42297
USD/SEK8.46578.488888.503348.512068.526528.535248.55842
USD/NOK8.567428.592418.60438.61748.629298.642398.66738
EUR/AUD1.55491.559031.56171.563161.565831.567291.57142
EUR/CAD1.525391.531651.534591.537911.540851.544171.55043
AUD/CAD0.977780.980640.981670.98350.984530.986360.98922
AUD/JPY80.71981.00781.11281.29581.481.58381.871
CAD/JPY82.21482.42482.52882.63482.73882.84483.054

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.