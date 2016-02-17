Pivot Points-Daily
Market News

Pivot Points-Daily

17 February 2016, 14:08
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
119

Pivot Points-Daily



Last Updated: Feb 17, 4:00 pm +03:00

Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.101381.108271.111131.115161.118021.122051.12894
USD/JPY111.595112.876113.45114.157114.731115.438116.719
GBP/USD1.388361.412361.421231.436361.445231.460361.48436
USD/CHF0.977570.98250.985350.987430.990280.992360.99729
EUR/CHF1.096321.098951.100041.101581.102671.104211.10684
AUD/USD0.692250.702290.706570.712330.716610.722370.73241
USD/CAD1.341411.361991.374091.382571.394671.403151.42373
NZD/USD0.633610.646690.652080.659770.665160.672850.68593
EUR/GBP0.753080.764740.771660.77640.783320.788060.79972
EUR/JPY124.162125.72126.393127.278127.951128.836130.394
GBP/JPY156.561160.213161.657163.865165.309167.517171.169
CHF/JPY112.922114.226114.771115.53116.075116.834118.138
GBP/CHF1.374021.39611.404751.418181.426831.440261.46234
USD/SEK8.366248.429328.464468.49248.527548.555488.61856
USD/NOK8.482918.547538.584318.612158.648938.676778.74139
EUR/AUD1.523021.544061.555251.56511.576291.586141.60718
EUR/CAD1.500221.52111.532831.541981.553711.562861.58374
AUD/CAD0.971660.978880.982190.98610.989410.993321.00054
AUD/JPY77.38479.34880.20681.31282.1783.27685.24
CAD/JPY78.86580.6781.45782.47583.26284.2886.085

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.