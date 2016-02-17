Support&Resistance-INDEXES
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Support&Resistance-INDEXES

17 February 2016, 13:59
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
153

Support & Resistance-Indexes

Last updated: Feb 17, 3:48 pm +03:00

S - Strong

   |    

M - Moderate

   |    

W - Weak

     
SPX500
SPX500: A Story That Can Only be Told with Charts
S11857.63SR31949.48S
S21833.50SR21927.90S
S31810.90SR11905.15S
Trend
Down
Volatility
100%
GER30
DAX 30 May Reach 9478 Over The Next 72 hours
S19078MR39621M
S28950WR29478S
S38845MR19338W
Trend
Down
Volatility
100%
UK100
FTSE 100 Is Now Fairly Valued
S15802SR36070M
S25750WR26000M
S35677WR15945S
Trend
Down
Volatility
100%
AUS200
AUS 200 Technical Analysis: The Rebound Gathers Force
S14754.00MR35704.80S
S24598.00SR25391.50S
S34310.00SR15074.00M
Trend
Down
Volatility

100%JPN225

 

JPN225 

JPN225 Technical Analysis: Strong Rebound As Asia Re-Opens
S114963MR320026S
S213830SR217893.40S
S312283SR117283M
Trend
Down
Volatility
100%