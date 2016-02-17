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Support & Resistance-Indexes
Last updated: Feb 17, 3:48 pm +03:00
S - Strong
|
M - Moderate
|
W - Weak
SPX500
SPX500: A Story That Can Only be Told with Charts
SPX500: A Story That Can Only be Told with Charts
|S1
|1857.63
|S
|R3
|1949.48
|S
|S2
|1833.50
|S
|R2
|1927.90
|S
|S3
|1810.90
|S
|R1
|1905.15
|S
Trend
Down
Volatility
100%
GER30
DAX 30 May Reach 9478 Over The Next 72 hours
DAX 30 May Reach 9478 Over The Next 72 hours
|S1
|9078
|M
|R3
|9621
|M
|S2
|8950
|W
|R2
|9478
|S
|S3
|8845
|M
|R1
|9338
|W
Trend
Down
Volatility
100%
UK100
FTSE 100 Is Now Fairly Valued
FTSE 100 Is Now Fairly Valued
|S1
|5802
|S
|R3
|6070
|M
|S2
|5750
|W
|R2
|6000
|M
|S3
|5677
|W
|R1
|5945
|S
Trend
Down
Volatility
100%
AUS200
AUS 200 Technical Analysis: The Rebound Gathers Force
AUS 200 Technical Analysis: The Rebound Gathers Force
|S1
|4754.00
|M
|R3
|5704.80
|S
|S2
|4598.00
|S
|R2
|5391.50
|S
|S3
|4310.00
|S
|R1
|5074.00
|M
Trend
Down
Volatility
100%JPN225
JPN225
JPN225 Technical Analysis: Strong Rebound As Asia Re-Opens
|S1
|14963
|M
|R3
|20026
|S
|S2
|13830
|S
|R2
|17893.40
|S
|S3
|12283
|S
|R1
|17283
|M
Trend
Down
Volatility
100%