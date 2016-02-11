Support & Resistance - Update

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125
Support & Resistance
Last updated: Feb 10, 6:03 pm +03:00
S - Strong
|
M - Moderate
|
W - Weak
EUR/USD
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Key Resistance in the Crosshairs
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Key Resistance in the Crosshairs
|S1
|1.1143
|M
|R3
|1.1768
|S
|S2
|1.0995
|S
|R2
|1.1473
|M
|S3
|1.0711
|S
|R1
|1.1361
|S
Trend
Up
Volatility
73%
USD/JPY
USD/JPY Technical Analysis: 14-Month Low Revives Reversal Focus
USD/JPY Technical Analysis: 14-Month Low Revives Reversal Focus
|S1
|114.20
|W
|R3
|118.20
|S
|S2
|114.15
|M
|R2
|117.13
|M
|S3
|112.98
|S
|R1
|115.87
|W
Trend
Down
Volatility
100%
GBP/USD
GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Cable Boxed-In Ahead of BoE
GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Cable Boxed-In Ahead of BoE
|S1
|1.4371
|S
|R3
|1.4667
|M
|S2
|1.4250
|S
|R2
|1.4568
|S
|S3
|1.4172
|M
|R1
|1.4514
|M
Trend
Down
Volatility
100%
USDOLLAR
US DOLLAR Technical Analysis: The Day the Dollar Died?
US DOLLAR Technical Analysis: The Day the Dollar Died?
|S1
|12052
|W
|R3
|12197
|S
|S2
|12040
|M
|R2
|12168
|M
|S3
|12012
|S
|R1
|12123
|W
Trend
Up
Volatility
100%
USD/CHF
USD/CHF Technical Analysis: Long USD Setup Available Against CHF
USD/CHF Technical Analysis: Long USD Setup Available Against CHF
|S1
|0.9655
|S
|R3
|0.9948
|S
|S2
|0.9579
|M
|R2
|0.9902
|S
|S3
|0.9500
|S
|R1
|0.9781
|S
Trend
Neutral
Volatility
71%
AUD/USD
AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Aussie Drops Most in Six Months
AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Aussie Drops Most in Six Months
|S1
|0.7016
|S
|R3
|0.7243
|S
|S2
|0.6947
|M
|R2
|0.7161
|W
|S3
|0.6898
|W
|R1
|0.7111
|M
Trend
Up
Volatility
95%
USD/CAD
USD/CAD Technical Analysis: CAD Bulls Face Critical 100-DMA (Levels)
USD/CAD Technical Analysis: CAD Bulls Face Critical 100-DMA (Levels)
|S1
|1.3785
|W
|R3
|1.4540
|S
|S2
|1.3770
|M
|R2
|1.4061
|M
|S3
|1.3638
|S
|R1
|1.3962
|W
Trend
Neutral
Volatility
100%
NZD/USD
NZD/USD Technical Analysis: Rejected at Critical Resistance
NZD/USD Technical Analysis: Rejected at Critical Resistance
|S1
|0.6596
|M
|R3
|0.6897
|S
|S2
|0.6548
|M
|R2
|0.6749
|S
|S3
|0.6501
|W
|R1
|0.6654
|M
Trend
Neutral
Volatility