Support & Resistance - Update
Analytics & Forecasts

Support & Resistance - Update

11 February 2016, 07:59
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
125

Support & Resistance

Last updated: Feb 10, 6:03 pm +03:00

S - Strong

   |    

M - Moderate

   |    

W - Weak

     

     
EUR/USD
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Key Resistance in the Crosshairs
S11.1143MR31.1768S
S21.0995SR21.1473M
S31.0711SR11.1361S
Trend
Up
Volatility
73%
USD/JPY
USD/JPY Technical Analysis: 14-Month Low Revives Reversal Focus
S1114.20WR3118.20S
S2114.15MR2117.13M
S3112.98SR1115.87W
Trend
Down
Volatility
100%
GBP/USD
GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Cable Boxed-In Ahead of BoE
S11.4371SR31.4667M
S21.4250SR21.4568S
S31.4172MR11.4514M
Trend
Down
Volatility
100%
USDOLLAR
US DOLLAR Technical Analysis: The Day the Dollar Died?
S112052WR312197S
S212040MR212168M
S312012SR112123W
Trend
Up
Volatility

100%

USD/CHF
USD/CHF Technical Analysis: Long USD Setup Available Against CHF
S10.9655SR30.9948S
S20.9579MR20.9902S
S30.9500SR10.9781S
Trend
Neutral
Volatility
71%
AUD/USD
AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Aussie Drops Most in Six Months
S10.7016SR30.7243S
S20.6947MR20.7161W
S30.6898WR10.7111M
Trend
Up
Volatility
95%
USD/CAD
USD/CAD Technical Analysis: CAD Bulls Face Critical 100-DMA (Levels)
S11.3785WR31.4540S
S21.3770MR21.4061M
S31.3638SR11.3962W
Trend
Neutral
Volatility
100%
NZD/USD
NZD/USD Technical Analysis: Rejected at Critical Resistance
S10.6596MR30.6897S
S20.6548MR20.6749S
S30.6501WR10.6654M
Trend
Neutral

Volatility 