Max Scalper EA review - Pros and Cons





Max Scalper - new forex robot by trader Doug Price. We think it's not real person. But it doesn't matter. Main question - will this EA profitable ot not? (full review of Max Scalper here >> )

Trading Style – Scalping

Forex pairs –GBPUSD

Price – 1 payment $799 or 3 payments – $347

Refund policy – 60 Days Money back guarantee (through Clickbetter payment processor) clickbetter logo

Myfxbook real statement:

Real (USD), Synergy FX, Technical, Automated, 1:200 , MetaTrader 4



