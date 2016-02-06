Max Scalper EA review - Pros and Cons
Trading Systems

Max Scalper EA review - Pros and Cons

6 February 2016, 10:16
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Max Scalper - new forex robot by trader Doug Price. We think it's not real person. But it doesn't matter. Main question - will this EA profitable ot not? (full review of Max Scalper here >> )

 

Trading Style – Scalping

Forex pairs –GBPUSD

Price – 1 payment $799 or 3 payments – $347

Refund policy – 60 Days Money back guarantee (through Clickbetter payment processor)  clickbetter logo

Myfxbook real statement:

Real (USD), Synergy FX, Technical, Automated, 1:200 , MetaTrader 4


 

Pros

 Gain: +1895.45%   at this momment

 Monthly profitf : 49.09%

 60 days moneyback

 

 

Cons

 High price

 Author use Synergy FX broker

 Drawdown: 36.40%

 Low TP level  - Average Win: 6.29 pips

 ST level up to 100 pips (( 

Read detailed review of  Max Scalper >>

 

#forex, review, forex robot, forex EA, max scalper, maxscalper