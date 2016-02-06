Max Scalper EA review - Pros and Cons

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Max Scalper - new forex robot by trader Doug Price. We think it's not real person. But it doesn't matter. Main question - will this EA profitable ot not? (full review of Max Scalper here >> )
Trading Style – Scalping
Forex pairs –GBPUSD
Price – 1 payment $799 or 3 payments – $347
Refund policy – 60 Days Money back guarantee (through Clickbetter payment processor) clickbetter logo
Myfxbook real statement:
Real (USD), Synergy FX, Technical, Automated, 1:200 , MetaTrader 4
Pros
Gain: +1895.45% at this momment
Monthly profitf : 49.09%
60 days moneyback
Cons
High price
Author use Synergy FX broker
Drawdown: 36.40%
Low TP level - Average Win: 6.29 pips
ST level up to 100 pips ((
Read detailed review of Max Scalper >>