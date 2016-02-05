Pivot Points - Daily
Market News

Pivot Points - Daily

5 February 2016, 09:05
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
113

Pivot Points - Daily


Last Updated: Feb 5, 11:00 am +03:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.083091.100071.110271.117051.127251.134031.15101
USD/JPY113.736115.45116.098117.164117.812118.878120.592
GBP/USD1.431561.44551.45211.459441.466041.473381.48732
USD/CHF0.966990.982210.987570.997431.002791.012651.02787
EUR/CHF1.097771.106211.109491.114651.117931.123091.13153
AUD/USD0.701920.710850.715370.719780.72430.728710.73764
USD/CAD1.341271.357081.366151.372891.381961.38871.40451
NZD/USD0.648930.659570.665760.670210.67640.680850.69149
EUR/GBP0.743340.754480.761170.765620.772310.776760.7879
EUR/JPY128.998130.02130.434131.042131.456132.064133.086
GBP/JPY166.025168.473169.384170.921171.832173.369175.817
CHF/JPY115.567116.503116.992117.439117.928118.375119.311
GBP/CHF1.406411.430821.439471.455231.463881.479641.50405
USD/SEK8.2088.30628.35118.40448.44938.50268.6008
USD/NOK8.250438.377938.438278.505438.565778.632938.76043
EUR/AUD1.518161.53511.54551.552041.562441.568981.58592
EUR/CAD1.493781.514551.527821.535321.548591.556091.57686
AUD/CAD0.975680.982210.986150.988740.992680.995271.0018
AUD/JPY82.0383.17683.684.32284.74685.46886.614
CAD/JPY82.36483.81884.34485.27285.79886.72688.18

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5 pm New York Time.