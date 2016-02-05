Pivot Points - Hourly
Market News

Pivot Points - Hourly

5 February 2016, 09:04
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
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Pivot Points - Hourly

Last Updated: Feb 5, 11:00 am +03:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.116631.117971.118721.119311.120061.120651.12199
USD/JPY116.578116.699116.754116.82116.875116.941117.062
GBP/USD1.441541.447431.449531.453321.455421.459211.4651
USD/CHF0.991190.992650.993260.994110.994720.995570.99703
EUR/CHF1.111231.112071.112441.112911.113281.113751.11459
AUD/USD0.714150.716290.717090.718430.719230.720570.72271
USD/CAD1.367961.370491.372031.373021.374561.375551.37808
NZD/USD0.667340.66850.669060.669660.670220.670820.67198
EUR/GBP0.763950.767020.769040.770090.772110.773160.77623
EUR/JPY130.447130.604130.689130.761130.846130.918131.075
GBP/JPY168.221168.991169.282169.761170.052170.531171.301
CHF/JPY117.118117.299117.404117.48117.585117.661117.842
GBP/CHF1.432261.438541.44071.444821.446981.45111.45738
USD/SEK8.362428.379518.38528.39668.402298.413698.43078
USD/NOK8.467388.48748.496618.507428.516638.527448.54746
EUR/AUD1.548551.553111.556141.557671.56071.562231.56679
EUR/CAD1.529251.533041.535411.536831.53921.540621.54441
AUD/CAD0.983570.985010.985570.986450.987010.987890.98933
AUD/JPY83.4383.68583.77383.9484.02884.19584.45
CAD/JPY84.67284.86784.94585.06285.1485.25785.452

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5 pm New York Time.