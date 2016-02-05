Support / Resistance Update
Market News

Support / Resistance Update

5 February 2016, 09:02
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
131

Support & Resistance

Last updated: Feb 5, 12:54 am +03:00

S - Strong

   |    

M - Moderate

   |    

W - Weak

     
EUR/USD
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Rallies Most in 2 Months
S11.0928SR31.1335S
S21.0778MR21.1257M
S31.0711SR11.1115M
Trend
Neutral
Volatility
68%
USD/JPY
USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Yen Drops Most In Year on BoJ Negative Rates (Levels)
S1118.26WR3123.50S
S2117.64MR2121.89M
S3117.06SR1120.06W
Trend
Down
Volatility
97%
GBP/USD
GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Cable Boxed-In Ahead of BoE
S11.4500SR31.4886S
S21.4371SR21.4750S
S31.4172MR11.4662M
Trend
Down
Volatility
98%
USDOLLAR
US DOLLAR Technical Analysis: The Day the Dollar Died?
S112076WR312400S
S212167MR212262M
S312110SR112242W
Trend
Up
Volatility
98%