Support / Resistance Update

0
131
Support & Resistance
Last updated: Feb 5, 12:54 am +03:00
S - Strong
|
M - Moderate
|
W - Weak
EUR/USD
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Rallies Most in 2 Months
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Rallies Most in 2 Months
|S1
|1.0928
|S
|R3
|1.1335
|S
|S2
|1.0778
|M
|R2
|1.1257
|M
|S3
|1.0711
|S
|R1
|1.1115
|M
Trend
Neutral
Volatility
68%
USD/JPY
USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Yen Drops Most In Year on BoJ Negative Rates (Levels)
USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Yen Drops Most In Year on BoJ Negative Rates (Levels)
|S1
|118.26
|W
|R3
|123.50
|S
|S2
|117.64
|M
|R2
|121.89
|M
|S3
|117.06
|S
|R1
|120.06
|W
Trend
Down
Volatility
97%
GBP/USD
GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Cable Boxed-In Ahead of BoE
GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Cable Boxed-In Ahead of BoE
|S1
|1.4500
|S
|R3
|1.4886
|S
|S2
|1.4371
|S
|R2
|1.4750
|S
|S3
|1.4172
|M
|R1
|1.4662
|M
Trend
Down
Volatility
98%
USDOLLAR
US DOLLAR Technical Analysis: The Day the Dollar Died?
US DOLLAR Technical Analysis: The Day the Dollar Died?
|S1
|12076
|W
|R3
|12400
|S
|S2
|12167
|M
|R2
|12262
|M
|S3
|12110
|S
|R1
|12242
|W
Trend
Up
Volatility
98%