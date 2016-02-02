Pivot Points - Hourly
Analytics & Forecasts

Pivot Points - Hourly

2 February 2016, 13:02
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
156

Pivot Points - Hourly

Last Updated: Feb 2, 3:00 pm +03:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.089411.090571.09131.091731.092461.092891.09405
USD/JPY120.566120.678120.729120.79120.841120.902121.014
GBP/USD1.431071.435931.439071.440791.443931.445651.45051
USD/CHF1.018181.019851.020711.021521.022381.023191.02486
EUR/CHF1.111921.113571.114661.115221.116311.116871.11852
AUD/USD0.702830.703990.704530.705150.705690.706310.70747
USD/CAD1.395581.398191.399271.40081.401881.403411.40602
NZD/USD0.646740.647640.647980.648540.648880.649440.65034
EUR/GBP0.752220.754860.755950.75750.758590.760140.76278
EUR/JPY131.56131.712131.81131.864131.962132.016132.168
GBP/JPY172.659173.351173.778174.043174.47174.735175.427
CHF/JPY117.746117.985118.096118.224118.335118.463118.702
GBP/CHF1.460261.465971.469741.471681.475451.477391.4831
USD/SEK8.528898.542388.549038.555878.562528.569368.58285
USD/NOK8.68338.700178.710498.717048.727368.733918.75078
EUR/AUD1.54191.544841.546711.547781.549651.550721.55366
EUR/CAD1.523041.526121.527751.52921.530831.532281.53536
AUD/CAD0.984960.98640.986930.987840.988370.989280.99072
AUD/JPY84.83585.01385.0985.19185.26885.36985.547
CAD/JPY85.82186.02286.12886.22386.32986.42486.625

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5 pm New York Time.