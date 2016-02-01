Pivot Points - Hourly
Market News

Pivot Points - Hourly

1 February 2016, 11:01
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
168

Pivot Points - Hourly

Last Updated: Feb 1, 1:00 pm +03:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.081561.083341.084491.085121.086271.08691.08868
USD/JPY120.909121.048121.102121.187121.241121.326121.465
GBP/USD1.412081.419441.421911.42681.429271.434161.44152
USD/CHF1.01751.019641.020971.021781.023111.023921.02606
EUR/CHF1.104341.106741.108341.109141.110741.111541.11394
AUD/USD0.70320.704990.70560.706780.707390.708570.71036
USD/CAD1.397511.400791.40271.404071.405981.407351.41063
NZD/USD0.644750.645780.646240.646810.647270.647840.64887
EUR/GBP0.751020.755760.75890.76050.763640.765240.76998
EUR/JPY131.11131.31131.425131.51131.625131.71131.91
GBP/JPY171.014171.953172.268172.892173.207173.831174.77
CHF/JPY117.973118.281118.387118.589118.695118.897119.205
GBP/CHF1.445211.451721.453971.458231.460481.464741.47125
USD/SEK8.532838.548798.554948.564758.57098.580718.59667
USD/NOK8.59198.62578.64158.65958.67538.69338.7271
EUR/AUD1.52541.530411.53371.535421.538711.540431.54544
EUR/CAD1.51271.518271.521671.523841.527241.529411.53498
AUD/CAD0.986660.989610.990840.992560.993790.995510.99846
AUD/JPY85.08585.37385.47285.66185.7685.94986.237
CAD/JPY85.75886.02286.1386.28686.39486.5586.814

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at  5 pm New York Time.