|01 February 2016, Time of Writing: 09:00 am
Trader Daily Market Update
|Major Calendar News
|Vol.: Volatility; Prev.: Previous; Cons.: Consensus
|Key Support/Resistance Levels
|Latest News
Official data published this morning confirmed that China’s manufacturing sector continued to shrink for the sixth consecutive month - slipping to a 3-year low. Meanwhile, Caixin data, which focuses on smaller firms, exposed that activity in the manufacturing sector contracted for an 11th consecutive month. Poor Chinese data coupled with a loss in confidence regarding an intervention from OPEC caused oil prices to tumble this morning, currently trading 2% lower, while boosting USDCAD to session highs near 1.4030. Meanwhile, the Pound remains under pressure in the medium-term as recent polls suggest voters remain mainly undecided over UK’s EU membership and the possibility of a referendum occurring sooner rather than later.
Today’s economic calendar begins with the UK publishing manufacturing data, which is forecasted to remain relatively unchanged month-over-month, followed by US inflation data in the form of the PCE Price index. Additionally, manufacturing data out of the US is projected to remain in contraction territory for the third consecutive month. ECB President Draghi is scheduled to speak this evening in front of the European Parliament with a Q&A session expected. His speech is anticipated to focus on monetary policy, while maintaining the usual dovish tone. Lastly, the RBA is widely expected to hold interest rates unchanged at tomorrow’s meeting, while repeating that the AUD remains overvalued.
|Daily Technical Analysis
|Daily Technical Analysis is conducted using proprietary technology based on advanced methods of time-series analysis and custom build technical indicators. Detailed quantitative analysis of the market state on different timeframes let us accurately evaluate current Trend and Momentum. Going further we deduce the daily target from the multiple factors such as long and short term momentum, different volatility measures, mode of market behaviour and other characteristics. For a ranged market we will show a range instead of a single number.
|Daily Forecasts
*spot prices as of 07:00GMT
Daily Forecasts consists of both technical and fundamental analysis as well as a review of open sources from major FX contributors.
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