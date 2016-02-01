Trader Daily Market Update
Analytics & Forecasts

Trader Daily Market Update

1 February 2016, 10:48
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
130
01 February 2016, Time of Writing: 09:00 am

Trader Daily Market Update

  
Major Calendar News
Time (GMT)NameCountryVol.Prev.        Cons.        Sentiment
09:00Final Manufacturing PMIEURMed.52.352.3Neutral
09:30Manufacturing PMIGBPHigh51.951.8Negative
13:30Core PCE Price Index m/mUSDMed.0.1%0.1%Negative
13:30Personal Spending m/mUSDMed.0.3%0.1%Negative
15:00ISM Manufacturing PMIUSDHigh48.248.6Negative
16:00ECB President Draghi SpeechEURHigh--Dovish
18:00FOMC Member Fischer SpeechUSDMed.--Neutral
03:30 (02/02)Cash RateAUDHigh2.00%2.00%Neutral
03:30 (02/02)RBA Rate StatementAUDHigh--Dovish
Vol.: Volatility; Prev.: Previous; Cons.: Consensus
Key Support/Resistance Levels
H4R2R1PivotS1S2
EURUSD1.10021.09161.08621.07771.0724
GBPUSD1.45291.43821.42641.41181.4003
USDJPY123.69122.40120.35119.06117.07
AUDUSD0.71760.71280.70930.70460.7011
USDCAD1.41561.40631.40161.39231.3872
Latest News

Official data published this morning confirmed that China’s manufacturing sector continued to shrink for the sixth consecutive month - slipping to a 3-year low. Meanwhile, Caixin data, which focuses on smaller firms, exposed that activity in the manufacturing sector contracted for an 11th consecutive month. Poor Chinese data coupled with a loss in confidence regarding an intervention from OPEC caused oil prices to tumble this morning, currently trading 2% lower, while boosting USDCAD to session highs near 1.4030. Meanwhile, the Pound remains under pressure in the medium-term as recent polls suggest voters remain mainly undecided over UK’s EU membership and the possibility of a referendum occurring sooner rather than later.

Today’s economic calendar begins with the UK publishing manufacturing data, which is forecasted to remain relatively unchanged month-over-month, followed by US inflation data in the form of the PCE Price index. Additionally, manufacturing data out of the US is projected to remain in contraction territory for the third consecutive month. ECB President Draghi is scheduled to speak this evening in front of the European Parliament with a Q&A session expected. His speech is anticipated to focus on monetary policy, while maintaining the usual dovish tone. Lastly, the RBA is widely expected to hold interest rates unchanged at tomorrow’s meeting, while repeating that the AUD remains overvalued.

Daily Technical Analysis
 Summary:Trend:Momentum:Daily Target:Volatility (14D):
EURUSDNEUTRALSIDEWAYSNEUTRAL1.0770 - 1.096589 Pips
GBPUSDSELLSELLSELL1.4145141 Pips
USDJPYNEUTRALBUYOVERBOUGHT120.45 - 122.30120 Pips
AUDUSDNEUTRALBUYSELL0.7010 - 0.714091 Pips
USDCADSELLSELLNEUTRAL1.3920158 Pips
 Daily Technical Analysis is conducted using proprietary technology based on advanced methods of time-series analysis and custom build technical indicators. Detailed quantitative analysis of the market state on different timeframes let us accurately evaluate current Trend and Momentum. Going further we deduce the daily target from the multiple factors such as long and short term momentum, different volatility measures, mode of market behaviour and other characteristics. For a ranged market we will show a range instead of a single number.
Daily Forecasts
 Spot Price*Last Update1 Day1 Week1 Month
EURUSD1.084801/02/20161.07701.081.07
GBPUSD1.426101/02/20161.42051.431.43
USDJPY121.2501/02/2016122.00122123
AUDUSD0.707101/02/20160.71400.690.69
USDCAD1.400201/02/20161.41151.411.41

*spot prices as of 07:00GMT

Daily Forecasts consists of both technical and fundamental analysis as well as a review of open sources from major FX contributors.