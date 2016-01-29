Pivot Points - Hourly
Market News

Pivot Points - Hourly

29 January 2016, 07:36
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
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https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/657889

 

 

Pivot Points - Hourly

Last Updated: Jan 29, 9:00 am +03:00

Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.087171.089331.090231.091491.092391.093651.09581
USD/JPY119.005119.7120.125120.395120.82121.09121.785
GBP/USD1.429331.43381.436451.438271.440921.442741.44721
USD/CHF1.011941.014091.015231.016241.017381.018391.02054
EUR/CHF1.107251.10831.108731.109351.109781.11041.11145
AUD/USD0.704360.708110.710310.711860.714060.715610.71936
USD/CAD1.394011.397351.398731.400691.402071.404031.40737
NZD/USD0.641470.64670.649620.651930.654850.657160.66239
EUR/GBP0.75190.755330.75670.758760.760130.762190.76562
EUR/JPY130.304130.867131.207131.43131.77131.993132.556
GBP/JPY170.488171.83172.664173.172174.006174.514175.856
CHF/JPY117.405117.936118.258118.467118.789118.998119.529
GBP/CHF1.448711.45521.459021.461691.465511.468181.47467
USD/SEK8.48498.49698.50288.50898.51488.52098.5329
USD/NOK8.578238.591338.596178.604438.609278.617538.63063
EUR/AUD1.512611.52281.526971.532991.537161.543181.55337
EUR/CAD1.516751.522851.525341.528951.531441.535051.54115
AUD/CAD0.990330.993730.99570.997130.99911.000531.00393
AUD/JPY83.96484.83785.3785.7186.24386.58387.456
CAD/JPY84.58885.26485.67485.9486.3586.61687.292

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5 pm New York Time.

 