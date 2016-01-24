My guess is at least one of the scenarios listed above has happened on your own CFD trading account at one point or another. The fact of the matter is that this can lead to serious consequences and could turn a winning strategy into a loser. The great thing about automation is that these deviations are completely eliminated. Computers can only do what we tell them to do. So if your strategy is to follow a specific set of guidelines, you know the mechanical trading system will follow them. If you find yourself being an emotional trader, this reason alone could be enough to turn towards mechanical trading in your own account.