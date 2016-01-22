5 Price Action Tips That Will Make You A Better Swing Trader

More and more traders are making the smart move towards swing trading.

Everyday I receive emails from traders interested in a medium, or long term approach with price action trading. It’s the same reoccurring story – they’re not coping well with the scalping, or day trading systems they were lured into.

I understand! Fast paced strategies: are mentally taxing, very stressful, demand a lot of your time, and can lose you a lot of your hard earned money.

Most traders who contact me are thirsty for an understanding of market movements. They want to be able to ‘read’ a price chart with no indicators, and utilize that knowledge to perform more accurate forecasts for price movements – this is where the power of price action analysis and swing trading really ‘resonate’.

I know you’ve probably been butchered by trading systems that ..........