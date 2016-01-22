|Pre US Open, Daily Technical Analysis Friday, January 22, 2016
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|Please note that due to market volatility, some of the below sight prices may have already been reached and scenarios played out.
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|EUR/USD Intraday: under pressure.
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|Pivot: 1.0865
Most Likely Scenario: short positions below 1.0865 with targets @ 1.0805 & 1.0775 in extension.
Alternative scenario: above 1.0865 look for further upside with 1.0895 & 1.092 as targets.
Comment: the RSI is mixed to bearish.
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|GBP/USD Intraday: the bias remains bullish.
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|Pivot: 1.4195
Most Likely Scenario: long positions above 1.4195 with targets @ 1.4325 & 1.4365 in extension.
Alternative scenario: below 1.4195 look for further downside with 1.4165 & 1.4125 as targets.
Comment: the RSI is well directed.
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|USD/JPY Intraday: the upside prevails.
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|Pivot: 117.45
Most Likely Scenario: long positions above 117.45 with targets @ 118.35 & 118.6 in extension.
Alternative scenario: below 117.45 look for further downside with 117.1 & 116.6 as targets.
Comment: the RSI is well directed.
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|AUD/USD Intraday: the upside prevails.
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|Pivot: 0.6955
Most Likely Scenario: long positions above 0.6955 with targets @ 0.704 & 0.7065 in extension.
Alternative scenario: below 0.6955 look for further downside with 0.6925 & 0.688 as targets.
Comment: the RSI is well directed.
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|Gold spot Intraday: bullish bias above 1093.5.
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|Pivot: 1093.5
Most Likely Scenario: long positions above 1093.5 with targets @ 1102.5 & 1106 in extension.
Alternative scenario: below 1093.5 look for further downside with 1090.5 & 1086 as targets.
Comment: even though a continuation of the consolidation cannot be ruled out, its extent should be limited.
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|Crude Oil (WTI) (H6) Intraday: bullish bias above 29.35.
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|Pivot: 29.35
Most Likely Scenario: long positions above 29.35 with targets @ 31.2 & 32 in extension.
Alternative scenario: below 29.35 look for further downside with 28.4 & 27.6 as targets.
Comment: the RSI advocates for further advance.