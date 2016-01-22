Pre US Open, Daily Technical Analysis   Friday, January 22, 2016

EUR/USD Intraday: under pressure.





Pivot: 1.0865



Most Likely Scenario : short positions below 1.0865 with targets @ 1.0805 & 1.0775 in extension.



Alternative scenario : above 1.0865 look for further upside with 1.0895 & 1.092 as targets.



Comment : the RSI is mixed to bearish.



GBP/USD Intraday: the bias remains bullish.

Pivot: 1.4195



Most Likely Scenario : long positions above 1.4195 with targets @ 1.4325 & 1.4365 in extension.



Alternative scenario : below 1.4195 look for further downside with 1.4165 & 1.4125 as targets.



Comment : the RSI is well directed.



USD/JPY Intraday: the upside prevails.

Pivot: 117.45



Most Likely Scenario : long positions above 117.45 with targets @ 118.35 & 118.6 in extension.



Alternative scenario : below 117.45 look for further downside with 117.1 & 116.6 as targets.



Comment : the RSI is well directed.



AUD/USD Intraday: the upside prevails. Pivot: 0.6955



Most Likely Scenario : long positions above 0.6955 with targets @ 0.704 & 0.7065 in extension.



Alternative scenario : below 0.6955 look for further downside with 0.6925 & 0.688 as targets.



Comment : the RSI is well directed.



Gold spot Intraday: bullish bias above 1093.5.

Pivot: 1093.5



Most Likely Scenario : long positions above 1093.5 with targets @ 1102.5 & 1106 in extension.



Alternative scenario : below 1093.5 look for further downside with 1090.5 & 1086 as targets.



Comment : even though a continuation of the consolidation cannot be ruled out, its extent should be limited.



Crude Oil (WTI) (H6) Intraday: bullish bias above 29.35.

Pivot: 29.35



Most Likely Scenario : long positions above 29.35 with targets @ 31.2 & 32 in extension.



Alternative scenario : below 29.35 look for further downside with 28.4 & 27.6 as targets.



Comment : the RSI advocates for further advance.



