Pre US Open, Daily Technical Analysis Friday, January 22, 2016
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Pre US Open, Daily Technical Analysis Friday, January 22, 2016

22 January 2016, 12:13
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
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Pre US Open, Daily Technical Analysis   Friday, January 22, 2016

 





 Please note that due to market volatility, some of the below sight prices may have already been reached and scenarios played out. 
 
 EUR/USD Intraday: under pressure.
 



  
 Pivot: 1.0865

Most Likely Scenario: short positions below 1.0865 with targets @ 1.0805 & 1.0775 in extension.

Alternative scenario: above 1.0865 look for further upside with 1.0895 & 1.092 as targets.

Comment: the RSI is mixed to bearish.

  
 
 
 GBP/USD Intraday: the bias remains bullish.
 
 
  
 Pivot: 1.4195

Most Likely Scenario: long positions above 1.4195 with targets @ 1.4325 & 1.4365 in extension.

Alternative scenario: below 1.4195 look for further downside with 1.4165 & 1.4125 as targets.

Comment: the RSI is well directed.

  
 
 
 USD/JPY Intraday: the upside prevails.
 
 
  
 Pivot: 117.45

Most Likely Scenario: long positions above 117.45 with targets @ 118.35 & 118.6 in extension.

Alternative scenario: below 117.45 look for further downside with 117.1 & 116.6 as targets.

Comment: the RSI is well directed.

  
 
 
 AUD/USD Intraday: the upside prevails.
 
 
  
 Pivot: 0.6955

Most Likely Scenario: long positions above 0.6955 with targets @ 0.704 & 0.7065 in extension.

Alternative scenario: below 0.6955 look for further downside with 0.6925 & 0.688 as targets.

Comment: the RSI is well directed.

  
 
 
 Gold spot Intraday: bullish bias above 1093.5.
 
 
  
 Pivot: 1093.5

Most Likely Scenario: long positions above 1093.5 with targets @ 1102.5 & 1106 in extension.

Alternative scenario: below 1093.5 look for further downside with 1090.5 & 1086 as targets.

Comment: even though a continuation of the consolidation cannot be ruled out, its extent should be limited.

  
 
 
 Crude Oil (WTI) (H6) Intraday: bullish bias above 29.35.
 
 
  
 Pivot: 29.35

Most Likely Scenario: long positions above 29.35 with targets @ 31.2 & 32 in extension.

Alternative scenario: below 29.35 look for further downside with 28.4 & 27.6 as targets.

Comment: the RSI advocates for further advance.

  
 