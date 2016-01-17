Key To Trading Success
Trading Strategies

Key To Trading Success

17 January 2016, 21:30
Martin Njoroge
Martin Njoroge
0
235

Experience has taught me that it doesn't matter how good of a strategy you have, in the long if you have no money management in place your bound to fail.

Money management can turn a strategy that has a probability of 50% winning into being very profitable. The same is true for Expert advisers. 


HOW TO USE MONEY MANAGEMENT EFFECTIVELY:

Suppose you have a breakout strategy using Donchian channels. The first signal from the channel is usually the best. The right conditions are met and your candlestick moves the channel by a pip. 

Trader 1 / EA 1

Take profit 30 pips    Stop loss 30 pips   Lot(0.6)  

Profit 180$ Loss 180$ 


Trader 2 / EA 2

Take profit 30 pips    Stop loss 10 pips   Lot(0.6)

Profit 180$  Loss 60$

 

Which trader will have better results? This is why money management is twice as important as a trading strategy. Do not ignore this or you will have to learn from experience!