2016 EXPECTATIONS: Luxury goods sector is collapsing under the blows of social justice

Luxury goods sector is collapsing under the blows of social justice





Given what ails the European continent from the lack of equality of opportunity and the unemployment rate exceeds 10%, their governments take a decision to grant a basic salary for all citizens to enable them to repay all their major. As a result, Europe is witnessing a shift in values with the spread of this kind of equality in society, leading to a sharp drop in demand for luxury goods, the sector is facing the fate of collapse.