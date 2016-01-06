2016 EXPECTATIONS: Luxury goods sector is collapsing under the blows of social justice
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2016 EXPECTATIONS: Luxury goods sector is collapsing under the blows of social justice

6 January 2016, 09:58
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
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Luxury goods sector is collapsing under the blows of social justice
 

Given what ails the European continent from the lack of equality of opportunity and the unemployment rate exceeds 10%, their governments take a decision to grant a basic salary for all citizens to enable them to repay all their major. As a result, Europe is witnessing a shift in values with the spread of this kind of equality in society, leading to a sharp drop in demand for luxury goods, the sector is facing the fate of collapse.