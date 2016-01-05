BEST BROKER BONUS FOREX 2016

To start trading with FBS is as simple as to count to one-two-three!

You open account “Bonus 123”. $123 is already on your balance.

Bonus account becomes an You trade within 7 days. In 7 calendar days, account balance is zeroed, bonus is cancelled, profit is recorded in the “Bonus $123” section of your Personal area.Bonus account becomes an Unlimited” account

For instance, 50 lots mean 150$ of profit available for Then, on the first day of each month, you will be able to withdraw as much profit received on the bonus funds as many lots you have traded within the previous month * 3.For instance, 50 lots mean 150$ of profit available for withdrawal