AUDUSD LONG TRADE SETUP
Charts

AUDUSD LONG TRADE SETUP

18 December 2015, 05:16
sathish kumar
sathish kumar
0
175

AUDUSD 4HOUR CHART:

LONG @0.7109 TARGET @0.7189 STOPLOSS @ 0.7068

AUDUSD BOUNCING FROM HORIZONTAL SUPPORT


#AUDUSD LONG TRADE SETUP