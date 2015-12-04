Fund your trading account without fees

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Why should you choose Pepperstone for your live trading? Because your fund should be safe with a world leading forex broker. Pepperstone is the right place where you can put your investment without any tension. This is ASIC regulated broker and several award winning broker. Also you will get lot of facilities from here:

No restrictions to use your profitable EA. Scalping and hedging allow. No restriction to put take profit and stop loss gap from market price. You can place I anywhere as per your calculation. No restriction for stop level. You can place your buy stop, sell stop order anywhere from the current market price. Very low spread and low commission. EDGE technology service you will get from Pepperstone platform, no re-quote or delay. If you use any EA, this is the right place to operate smoothly. ECN account commission is only 3.5$ per lot i.e. 2 round commission $7 only. Excellent customer service, instant feedback, multi method for transactions, fast deposit and withdrawal process.

Just keep in mind, a good strategy is not enough to make profit from forex, you need a reliable and honest broker platform also to make profit. Pepperstone will never force you to lose your money, you can apply your good strategy here to make money without any restrictions. See around you, lot of friends are losing their money due to broker house technical policy. Stay safe, keep your fund secured, enjoy profitable trading and be continue with forex market, be a part of a largest and world famous broker house i.e. www.pepperstone.com

You can read more about this broker from my another post : Pepperstone Reviews.

Thanks from www.pip2pips.com