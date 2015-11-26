SUPPORT & RESISTANCE FOR EUR/GBP (SIGNAL)
My Trading

SUPPORT & RESISTANCE FOR EUR/GBP (SIGNAL)

26 November 2015, 12:09
Andrius Kulvinskas
Andrius Kulvinskas
0
207
For today

R4 - 0.7154
R3 - 0.7128
R2 - 0.7115
R1 - 0.7080
SPOT 0.7022
S1 - 0.6983
S2 - 0.6951
S3 - 0.6936
S4 - 0.6894   

SELL AT 0.7065 FOR 0.6936; STOP AT 0.7115


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