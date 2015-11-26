SUPPORT & RESISTANCE FOR EUR/GBP (SIGNAL)

For today





R4 - 0.7154

R3 - 0.7128

R2 - 0.7115

R1 - 0.7080

SPOT 0.7022

S1 - 0.6983

S2 - 0.6951

S3 - 0.6936

S4 - 0.6894





SELL AT 0.7065 FOR 0.6936; STOP AT 0.7115











