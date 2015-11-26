All Blogs / My Trading All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules My Trading SUPPORT & RESISTANCE FOR EUR/GBP (SIGNAL) 26 November 2015, 12:09 Andrius Kulvinskas 0 207 For todayR4 - 0.7154R3 - 0.7128R2 - 0.7115R1 - 0.7080SPOT 0.7022S1 - 0.6983S2 - 0.6951S3 - 0.6936S4 - 0.6894 SELL AT 0.7065 FOR 0.6936; STOP AT 0.7115How to trade support & resistance levelsTo see more ideas, check my blogOr follow on Twitter #eur/gbp, support & resistance, (SIGNAL), sell order, sell signal Source To add comments, please log in or register My Support & Resistance Trading Systems 161 0 Trading with Supply & Demand - Part 1 - Standard Support and Resistance Trading Systems 492 0 2 (01 OCTOBER 2018)EUR/GBP:Further advance. Analytics & Forecasts 165 0 (31 AUGUST 2018)EUR/GBP:Key resistance at 0.8990. Analytics & Forecasts 164 0 (30 AUGUST 2018)EUR/GBP:The downside prevails. Analytics & Forecasts 179 0 (29 AUGUST 2018)EUR/GBP:Further advance. Analytics & Forecasts 150 0 (28 AUGUST 2018)EUR/GBP:Further advance. Analytics & Forecasts 188 0 (27 AUGUST 2018)EUR/GBP:Bullish bias above 0.9030. Analytics & Forecasts 150 0 (24 AUGUST 2018)EUR/GBP:The upside prevails. Analytics & Forecasts 170 0 (23 AUGUST 2018)EUR/GBP:The upside prevails. Analytics & Forecasts 182 0 FIVE STAR EA - COMMING SOON! Analytics & Forecasts 9 0 Axi Select vs Darwinex Zero: Two Roads to Serious Capital (I Trade Both) My Trading 18 0 Lucky Gold Mining — Automated XAUUSD Trading System Trading Systems 22 0 MSMO Lot Pilot for MT5 — Complete User Guide Other 27 0 Inside ICONIC BTC AI+ v15: The Engine Built to Beat Ninety Percent of Everything Else on This Marketplace Trading Systems 26 0 Forex Trade Panel MT5: Free Trial Version for Demo Accounts My Trading 28 0 This Weekend, Version 1.1 Lands Trading Strategies 27 0 1 Timing Is Context: Why the Same Trading Setup Can Behave Differently Throughout the Day Analytics & Forecasts 28 0 211 +$73 today on CAD/CHF M5. No AI. No bots. Just one indicator. 56 Profit By Deal-Entry-In Per Hour Report for MT5 (unlike deal-entry-out in the native Tester Report) 45 Fundamental Market Analysis for August 14, 2026 (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY) forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB