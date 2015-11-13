SUPPORT & RESISTANCE FOR GBP/USD (SIGNAL)
Trading Strategies

SUPPORT & RESISTANCE FOR GBP/USD (SIGNAL)

13 November 2015, 11:57
Andrius Kulvinskas
Andrius Kulvinskas
0
256
For today

R4 - 1.5402
R3 - 1.5360
R2 - 1.5330
R1 - 1.5268
SPOT 1.5231
S1 - 1.5146
S2 - 1.5092
S3 - 1.5027
S4 - 1.4960   

SELL AT 1.5250 FOR 1.4960; STOP AT 1.5330



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