SUPPORT & RESISTANCE FOR GBP/USD (SIGNAL)

For today





R4 - 1.5402

R3 - 1.5360

R2 - 1.5330

R1 - 1.5268

SPOT 1.5231

S1 - 1.5146

S2 - 1.5092

S3 - 1.5027

S4 - 1.4960





SELL AT 1.5250 FOR 1.4960; STOP AT 1.5330













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