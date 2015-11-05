Pair fails to sustain...

was rejected from session highs and erased daily gains to trade nearly flat on the day.AUD/USD recovered from a low of 0.7125 and reached a session high of 0.7169 as the greenback softened following the release of disappointing US data. However, the Aussie failed to sustain gains and fell back to square one. At time of writing, AUD/USD was trading at 0.7150.FX market will likely enter a consolidation phase over the next hours as investors await thereport due tomorrow.In terms of technical levels, next resistances could be faced at 0.7169 (Nov 5 high), 0.7223 (Nov 4 high/21-day SMA) and 0.7295 (Oct 23 high). On the other hand, supports are seen at 0.7125 (Nov 5 low), 0.7065 (Oct 6 & 30 low), 0.7042 (Oct 5 low) and then the 0.7000 area (psychological level/Oct 1 & 2 lows).