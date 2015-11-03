The greenback keeps the upbeat tone vs. the Japanese currency on Tuesday, nw sending USD/JPY to session tops in the boundaries of 121.20.



USD/JPY off highs post-releases



The pair has retreated from session highs after US Factory Orders have once again disappointed investors today, this time contracting 1.0% from August to September vs. a forecasted drop of 0.9%; Factory Orders excluding the Transportation sector have contracted 0.6%, a tad better from the previous 1.1% drop.



In the meantime, spot is extending its weekly advance after rebounding from the 120.20 area, where sits the 55-day sma, retaking the 121.00 handle and on track to challenge last week’s tops near 121.50.



USD/JPY levels to consider



At the moment the pair is up 0.30% at 121.12 and a breakout of 121.53 (high Oct.26) would open the door to 121.72 (100-day sma) and finally 121.91 (61.8% Fibo of 125.28-116.46). On the other hand, the immediate support aligns at 120.17 (55-day sma) ahead of 119.84 (38.2% Fibo of 125.28-116.46) and then 118.68 (2-month uptrend).