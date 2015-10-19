Weekly economic calendar October 19-23

This week's calendar will feature two major policy meetings, the Bank of Canada and the European Central Bank as well as the publication of the Reserve Bank of Australia minutes and its annual report. The Canadian Federal election will take place today to elect the 338 Parliament members who will form a government. Following China’s GDP data, the German Buba monthly report will be published.

Monday, October 19



Fresh data out of China indicated its economy expanded by 6.9 percent on-year in the third quarter of 2015, beating the consensus forecast of 6.8 percent.

Later in the day, Fed Governor Lael Brainard is to speak at an event in Chicago.

Tuesday, October 20



The Reserve Bank of Australia is to publish the minutes of its latest monetary policy meeting, giving investors insight into how officials view the economy and their policy options.

In Switzerland, the trade balance report will be out.



Going to Eurozone the current account for August will be released.

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney is to testify on the BoE and Financial Services Bill before the Treasury Committee, in London.

Canada is to produce data on wholesale sales.

The U.S. is to issue data on building permits and housing starts.

New York Fed President William Dudley and Fed Governor Jerome Powell are to speak at an event in New York.

Wednesday, October 21



In Japan, the all industry activity index will be eyed.

The U.K. is to publish data on public sector net borrowing.

The Bank of Canada is to announce its benchmark interest rate and post its rate statement, which outlines economic conditions and the factors affecting the monetary policy decision. A press conference will follow the announcement. The central bank cut its benchmark interest rate twice in 2015, 25bp each time to 0.50%. In this meeting, no changes in the monetary policy are expected.

Thursday, October 22



The national Australia bank’s business confidence for Q2 will be out.

In the euro area, Spain is to publish data on the unemployment rate.

The U.K. is to release figures on retail sales.

The ECB is to announce its monetary policy decision. The rate announcement will be followed by a post-policy meeting press conference with President Mario Draghi. Although the interest rate is not expected to change, all eyes will remain focused on the policy statement and the press conference for hints on whether the central bank will take actions to stimulate the economy and what are these actions. The ECB president reiterated in the past that ECB is ready to expand its Quantitative Easing program if it is needed.

Canada is to publish data on retail sales.

In the U.S., the housing price index and the existing home sales change for September will come out, as well as an estimate for the CB leading indicators which is predicted to be 0.0% versus 0.1% before.

Friday, October 23



the preliminary October’s Markit services, manufacturing and composite PMIs for France, Germany and the eurozone are coming out. All of the economic indicators for Germany and the euro area are expected to show a slowdown.



Later in the day, Canada will publish its September’s final inflation rate which is anticipated to attract considerable attention amid the CAD traders.



The flash Markit manufacturing for October in the U.S. is also due to be released.

