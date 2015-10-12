Forex.ee: Daily economic news digest

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Monday, October 12th

NZD/USD is higher again currently trading at 0.6730. The U.S. markets are closed today for a national holiday while the greenback remained under pressure after the latest Fed Policy meeting. Tomorrow, N.Z. publishes its Food Price Index, which is likely to affect this instrument’s price. Support and resistance levels are located at 0.6642 and 0.6777, respectively.

AUD/USD is moving up after reaching its current 0.7357 level. The pair remains close to its one-and-half month peak after weakness seen in the American dollar. Tomorrow, there is a speech expected from RBA officials, as well as NAB Business Confidence figures. The support is expected to be found at 0.7255, while resistance is seen at 0.7427. Chinese Trade Balance data will be closely watched on Tuesday.

GBP/USD is trading at 1.5364 ahead of important week in terms of economic news releases. Great Britain is publishing its CPI on Wednesday, which will give further indication of the current inflation growth rate. On Thursday, the market is expecting the employment data. Current support and resistance levels are located at 1.5187 and 1.5426, respectively.

EUR/USD is higher against the greenback, quoted at 1.1377. This week’s European data consists of Industrial Production figures and CPI, while on the US side, investors will be looking at Core Retail Sales, PPI, Core CPI, Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index and FOMC member speeches.

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