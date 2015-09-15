BMW CEO faints on stage at Frankfurt press conference

Newly minted BMW AG CEO Harald Krüger has had a rough start to his first Frankfurt Motor Show in that position. Krüger fainted about five minutes into the BMW press conference. A pair of assistants helped the executive to his feet and off-stage, and, understandably, the presser was cancelled.

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