Weekly economic outlook Sept 14-18

This week, volatility in the markets will likely be higher than usual. There are three central bankers' meetings scheduled ahead, among them the long awaited Fed’s policy meeting. The Bank of Japan and Swiss National Bank are the other two to meet. In addition, the U.S. will release its retail sales and its inflation rate. A number of other countries will issue their inflation rates and labor market data.

Monday, September 14



Industrial Production for the Eurozone will be released after Italy’s Consumer Price Index for August.

Switzerland is to release data on producer price inflation and retail sales.

Tuesday, September 15



The Reserve Bank of Australia is to publish the minutes of its latest monetary policy meeting, giving investors insight into how officials view the economy and their policy options.

The Bank of Japan is to announce its benchmark interest rate and post its rate statement, which outlines economic conditions and the factors influencing the monetary policy decision.

The U.K. is to release data on consumer price inflation. On a yearly basis, consuming prices are forecast to be 0.0% from 0.1% prior, while on a monthly basis to have risen by +0.2% from -0.2% before. Producer Price Index and Retail Price Index will also be released.

The U.K. CB leading economic index for August will be out.

In the euro zone, the ZEW Institute is to issue a report on German economic sentiment. Both the current situation and the economic sentiment indices for Germany are expected to have decreased.

The U.S. is to report on retail sales, industrial production and manufacturing activity in the New York region.

Wednesday, September 16



New Zealand is to publish data on the current account.

The U.K. is to publish the monthly employment report.

The euro zone is to release revised data on consumer price inflation.

Canada is to produce reports on manufacturing sales and foreign securities purchases.

The U.S. is to publish figures on consumer price inflation. The rate is expected to have risen on the same pace as before of 0.2% year-over-year and the inflation rate ex food and energy to have risen by a slightly steeper pace of 1.9% from 1.8% before.

Thursday, September 17



New Zealand is to publish data on second quarter economic growth.

Japan is to report on the trade balance.

The Eurozone as a whole and the U.K. will publish their Economic Bulletin in the morning and later in the day respectively.



In the mid-time, the U.K. will release its construction output for July as well as data on retail sales.



The U.S. is to release reports on jobless claims, building permits and housing starts, and manufacturing activity in the Philadelphia region.

Fed and Swiss National Bank will have their interest rate decisions.

The Swiss National Bank is to announce its Libor rate and publish its monetary policy assessment.

At 18:00 GMT Fed is expected to announce that will keep its interest rate on hold according to market forecasts.

Friday, September 18



RBA Governor Glenn Stevens is to speak at an event in Canberra.

The BoJ is to publish the minutes of its latest monetary policy meeting.

Eurozone will release its Current Account for July.

Canada is to round up the week with data on consumer price inflation.

The U.S. CB Leading Indicator for August will be out.