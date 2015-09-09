Germany's DAX outperforms European shares after strong data

European equities rose on Tuesday, with Germany's benchmark DAX share index outperforming the broader market after strong trade data.

Analysts said a late bounce in Chinese stocks, with the Shanghai Composite Index rising 2.9 percent after falling earlier, had also improved sentiment. European shares recently came under severe pressure from a steep sell-off in Chinese equities and concerns about China's economic growth.

LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters)

By Atul Prakash and Alistair Smout

Find out more by checking out the source link.http://www.reuters.com/article/2015/09/08/markets-stocks-europe-idUSL5N11E3N820150908

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