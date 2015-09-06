The dollar varies in the midst of a U.S. interest rate increase uncertainty

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The exchange rate of the us dollar vary traded against other major currencies on Friday (Saturday morning EDT), because the main U.S. employment report failed togive a clear signal about whether the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates later this month.
The U.S. Labor Department reported on Friday that total non-farm payroll figure is risen 173.000 jobs in August, well below the market consensus of 223.000 jobs.
However, the unemployment rate dropped 5.1 percent to become thin, beat market forecasts of 5.2 percent and registered the lowest level in seven years.
Meanwhile, the average earnings per hour for all employees on the payroll of the non-agricultural private sector increased eight cents to 25,09 u.s. dollars in August, also higher than market expectations.
Employment reports are the final number of a monthly labor conditions before the Federal Reserve makes a decision on interest rates at the next policy meeting in about two weeks.
"We think the FOMC (Federal open market Committee) will vote to raise rates, but they can still talk about themselves if they tried," Chief Economist at FTN Financial,Chris Low, said in a note, as quoted by Xin hua.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major currencies, dropped thinly 0,16 percent to 96,253 in late trading.
In late New York trading, the euro rose to 1,1148 dollars from 1,1121 dollars in the previous session, the United Kingdom and the pound dropped to 1,5183 dollars from 1,5259 dollars in the previous session. Australia dollar moved down 0,6924 dollars from 0,7017 dollars.
The u.s. dollar bought 118,93 yen, lower than Japan 120.00 yen in the previous session. The u.s. dollar dropped to 0,9730 francs from 0,9736 francs Switzerland , strengthened and became 1,3253 dollars from 1,3198 dollars in Canada.https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/111434