The dollar varies in the midst of a U.S. interest rate increase uncertainty

The exchange rate of the us dollar vary traded against other major currencies on Friday ( Saturday morning EDT ), because the main U.S. employment report failed to give a clear signal about whether the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates later this month.

The U.S. Labor Department reported on Friday that total non- farm payroll figure is risen 173.000 jobs in August , well below the market consensus of 223.000 jobs.

However , the unemployment rate dropped 5.1 percent to become thin , beat market forecasts of 5.2 percent and registered the lowest level in seven years .

Meanwhile, the average earnings per hour for all employees on the payroll of the non- agricultural private sector increased eight cents to 25,09 u.s. dollars in August , also higher than market expectations .

Employment reports are the final number of a monthly labor conditions before the Federal Reserve makes a decision on interest rates at the next policy meeting in about two weeks .

"We think the FOMC ( Federal open market Committee ) will vote to raise rates , but they can still talk about themselves if they tried, " Chief Economist at FTN Financial, Chris Low , said in a note , as quoted by Xin hua .

The dollar index , which measures the greenback against six major currencies, dropped thinly 0,16 percent to 96,253 in late trading.

In late New York trading , the euro rose to 1,1148 dollars from 1,1121 dollars in the previous session , the United Kingdom and the pound dropped to 1,5183 dollars from 1,5259 dollars in the previous session. Australia dollar moved down 0,6924 dollars from 0,7017 dollars.