Possible September rate key quotes from Fed Officials

As we know - the Federal Reserve officials did not make any decision concerning when to start raising short-term interest rates so please find some quotes which may help to clue it up:



Fed Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer : " I will not and indeed cannot tell you what decision the Fed will reach by Sept. 17 ."

: " ." New York Fed President William Dudley : " At this moment, the decision to begin the normalization process at the September [Federal Open Market Committee] meeting seems less compelling to me than it did several weeks ago ."

: " ." St. Louis Fed President James Bullard : " I’m willing to respect the volatility in markets and see how it shakes out here. But just sitting here today, I’m not seeing how this is going to change the forecast and therefore I think the contours of monetary policy are about the same today as they were a couple weeks ago ."

: " ." Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester : " I think the economy can support a modest increase in interest rates. I want to take the time I have between now and the September meeting to evaluate all the economic information that's come in, including the recent volatility in the markets and the reasons behind that. But it hasn't so far changed my basic outlook that the U.S. economy is solid and it could support an increase in interest rates ."

: " ." Kansas City Fed President Esther George : " In my own view, the normalization process needs to begin and the economy is performing in a way that I think it is prepared to take that ."

: " ." Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart : " We are sort of anxious to get going, but given the events of the last several weeks, a risk factor has arisen” …“It has to be considered an open question whether we move now or wait a little while ."

: " ." Minneapolis Fed President Narayana Kocherlakota: "It’s definitely premature to be thinking about the removal of accommodation in the form of lifting off, at least based on my current outlook for inflation."