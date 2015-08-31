MetaTrader 4 Web Platform Beta Already Available in Your Browser

MetaTrader 4 web platform beta is released, and you are welcome to become one of its first users. To do this, you should have an MQL5.community account and a demo account on the MetaQuotes-Demo server.



The MetaTrader 4 web platform allows you to trade via any browser and operating system (Windows, Mac, Linux). No additional software is required — everything is done on the MQL5.community website. Access your account and start trading just in a couple of clicks.







Do you want to try web trading in MetaTrader 4 right now? Sign in to your MQL5.com account, click Trading tab, specify your demo account details and start trading. Please note that only demo accounts opened on the MetaQuotes-Demo server can be used to test the web platform so far.



4 advantages of MetaTrader 4 web platform beta testers:

You will be the first to know how the MetaTrader 4 web platform works. Your feedback can directly affect the product development. Your notes and error reports will not go unheeded. You will be able to interact directly with MetaQuotes Software team via the Forum or Service Desk requests.

You began testing the web platform and detected an error? Report it in the most convenient manner — via the special MQL5.community Forum thread or a Service Desk request.

Launch the MetaTrader 4 web platform and be one of the first to test it!



