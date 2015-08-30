FX Weekly Currency Score Wk36 / Sun. 30-August-2015

______________________________________

The Currency Score analysis is one of the parameters used for the Ranking and Rating list which was published earlier this weekend. Besides this analysis and the corresponding chart I also provide the Forex ranking and rating list.It is recommended to read the page Currency score explained and Models in practice for a better understanding of the article. This article will provide my analysis on the 8 major currencies based on the technical analysis charts using the MACD and Ichimoku indicator on 4 time frames, the monthly, weekly, daily and 4 hours. The result of the technical analysis is the 2 screenshots in this article showing the Currency Score and the Currency Score Difference.

Last 3 months currency classification

Strong: GBP / USD / CHF. The preferred range is from 6 to 8.

Average: EUR / JPY. The preferred range is from 4 to 5.

Weak: NZD / AUD / CAD. The preferred range is from 1 to 3.

The last 3 months currency classifications from a longer term perspective are provided for reference purposes. The necessary charts can be found in the previous article Weekly Currency Score Wk34 . The currencies are classified for the coming weeks as follows:

Currency Score

The GBP has a score of 5. This is a strong currency and it should have by preference a score from 6 or 8. It has a score at the moment of an average currency.

The CHF has a score of 4. This is a strong currency and it should have by preference a score from 6 or 8. It has a score at the moment of an average currency.

The JPY has a score of 7. This is an average currency and it should have by preference a score from 4 to 5. It has a score at the moment of a strong currency.

The CAD has a score of 6. This is a weak currency and it should have by preference a score from 1 to 3. It has a score at the moment of a strong currency.

Half of the currencies are at the right level when looking at the last 3 months currency classification.

There is an increase of momentum for the JPY that is getting stronger.

There is most probably a pullback for the GBP and the CHF when looking at the market as a whole. The uptrend has lost momentum.

There is most probably a pullback for the CAD when looking at the market as a whole. The downtrend has lost momentum.

The pairs that we may look at are all most probably trending except for the pairs with the JPY which are most probably ranging.

The GBP, CHF and CAD may offer a good opportunity to step in. However, it is important to determine if the pair is indeed having a pullback. For that reason it is good to see the momentum returning in the pair.





For analyzing the best pairs to trade this classification is the first issue. When looking at the most recent score that is used for the coming period we can see in the screenshot below the following deviations:The conclusion is:

Currency Score difference



NZD/USD with the AUD/JPY

AUD/USD with the NZD/CAD





The NZD/USD is in a downtrend and within the Bollinger Band.

The AUD/JPY is in a downtrend but outside the Bollinger Band.

The AUD/USD is in a downtrend and within the Bollinger Band.

The NZD/CAD is in a downtrend and within the Bollinger Band.

