Weekly economic outlook Aug 24-28

The week has a light start, while later on it looks more saturated. Germany and the United Kingdom are expected to publish their GDPs for the second quarter. Analysts will also watch the Jackson Hole Symposium which will take place on August 27 – 29, as it usually has an impact on the currency and stock markets.



Monday, August 24



Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Dennis Lockhart is expected to speak; his comments will be eyed.

The US is to release the Chicago fed National Activity Index for July.



Overnight, the Australian and Chinese CB Leading Indicators for June and July respectively will be out.



In New Zealand, the central bank will post its Inflation Expectations for the third quarter.

Tuesday, August 25



Germany's final GDP for Q2 will be out.



In the euro zone, the Ifo Institute is to issue a report on German business climate.

In the UK, July’s BBA Mortgage Approvals and the Index of Services of the last three months to July will be released.

The US will provide several economic indicators, though none of them is quite influential. In the housing sector, the Housing Price Index for June and the New Home Sales Change for July will attract limited attention. The Preliminary Markit Services and Composite PMIs for August will be watched. The Consumer Confidence for August will also be monitored.

Wednesday, August 26



The U.S. is to release data on durable goods orders.

Thursday, August 27



The U.S. is to release revised data on second quarter economic growth, as well as the weekly report on initial jobless claims and pending home sales.

Meanwhile, the three-day Jackson Hole Symposium sponsored by Fed of Kansas City will start. Economists, central bankers, policy experts and academics will meet in Jackson Hole to discuss global financial challenges.



Friday, August 28



In the euro zone, Germany and Spain are to publish preliminary data on consumer price inflation.

The UK is to release preliminary GDP for Q2.

In the US, Personal Spending and Personal Income for July as well as the Michigan Consumer Sentiment for August will be out.