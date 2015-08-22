Germany 's Manufacturing Industry Rose Most Rapidly

The growth of the industrial sector Germany is surprisingly grew the fastest, with the rate of a year later , it shows the increasing momentum for the euro zone 's biggest economy was.

Germany 's economy increased by 0.4% in the second quarter , Germany 's Central Bank ( Bundesbank ) said his country was ready for development is more identified with the impetus domestic and foreign demand . Markit said the PMI shows growth in the second quarter it will be equal to the rate of growth during the three months to June yesterday. "Economic change increases with the new speed on this August ," said Oliver Kolodseike , Economist at Markit . " The good news is the industrial sector shows production growth accelerated ."

Germany 's economic improvement is inversely proportional to France , where the economy was stagnant in the second quarter . The latest data from Markit showed France industry shrank for two months until August and the growth of the service sector also weakened. This resulted in the combined index down to lowest level for four months.