EURGBP: Sees Price Extension With Eyes On 0.7222 Level





EURGBP: With the cross strengthening further on Friday following its Thursday gain, further bullishness is likely towards its key resistance seen at the 0.7222 level. On the upside, resistance lies at the 0.7250 level where a violation if seen will turn risk towards the 0.7300 level. Further out, the 0.7350 level comes in as the next upside target followed by the 0.7400 level. Its daily RSI is bullish and pointing higher suggesting further strength. Conversely, support lies at the 0.7150 level where a violation will turn focus to the 0.7100 level. A break below here will expose the 0.7050 level. Further down, support comes in at the 0.700 level. All in all, the cross is biased to the upside on further corrective recovery.



