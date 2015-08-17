GBP/USD Forecast Aug. 17-21

GBP/USD Forecast Aug. 17-21GBP/USD rebounded last week, posting gains of close to 100 points. The pair closed the week just shy of 1.5597. This week’s highlights are CPI and Retail Sales. Here is an outlook on the major events moving the pound and an updated technical analysis for GBP/USD.

UK wages grew at a lower pace than expected, and that deal a blow to the pound. However, the US dollar had trouble of its own: while it initially enjoyed the Chinese devaluation, the move eventually hurt the greenback on thoughts that the Fed may delay its rate hike.

Rightmove HPI: Sunday, 23:01. This housing price index provides a snapshot of the UK housing sector. The July index posted a weak gain of 0.1%, compared to a strong gain of 3.0% a month earlier. CPI: Tuesday, 8:30. CPI is the primary gauge of consumer inflation, and an unexpected reading can have a substantial impact on the movement of GDP/USD. Inflation has been practically non-existent for most of 2015, and the June reading came in at 0.0%. PPI Input: Tuesday, 8:30. This indicator measures the change in manufacturing inflation. The index has slumped, posting two straight declines. The June reading came in at -1.3%, weaker than the forecast of -0.7%. Another reading of -1.3% is expected in the July report. RPI: Tuesday, 8:30. RPI is similar to CPI, but includes housing costs which are excluded from CPI. The index has been very steady, and has posted two consecutive readings of 1.0%. Little change is expected in the July report. Retail Sales: Thursday, 8:30. Retail Sales is one of the most important indicators and should be treated as a market-mover by traders. The indicator posted a 0.2% decline in June, well of the estimate of a o.4% gain. The markets are expecting better news in the July report, with an estimate of +0.2%. CBI Industrial Order Expectations: Thursday, 10:00. This manufacturing indicator is in a downward swoon, and came in at -10 points in July. This marked the indicator's worst showing since July 2013. The markets are expecting some progress in the August report, with an estimate of -5 points. Public Sector Net Borrowing: Friday, 8:30. The indicator continues to post deficits, although there was some good news as the June reading contracted to 8.6 billion pounds, down from 9.4 billion a month earlier. The markets are expecting surplus of 2.3 billion in July, which hasn't occurred since January.

