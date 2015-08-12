EUR/USD: bulls in control

EURUSD was up and down again for ranging on the back of the China surprise and the news that Greek creditors reached a deal. The price reached the border between bearishand bullish trend and stopped near some key resistance levels such as 1.1113/1.1215/1.1466.



The bulls market is under control as there are few strong resistance levels on the way for the price to be reversed. For example, 200-SMA value is located at 1.25 on weekly chart and at 1.1466 on daily chart so the price should go quite a long way through many levels on the way to possible reversal. Any fundamental news events may move the pair to be down or increase the choppy situation for the downtrend to come later for this pair.