USD/CAD Weekly Outlook - 11-year high as the next bullish target

Weekly price is on bullish market condition with above of 100-period SMA (100-SMA) and 200-period SMA (200-SMA):



the price is on primary bullish condition - price is crossing 1.3102 resistance level for 1.3213 as the bext bullish target;

ascending triangle pattern is fomed with .3102 resistance level;

Nearest support levels are 1.2127 and 1.1312;

Nearest resistance levels are 1.3102 and 1.3213.

Resistance

Support

1.3102 1.2127 1.3213 1.1312

if the price breaks 1.3102 resistance on close weekly bar so the bullish trend will be continuing with the secondary ranging up to 1.3213 as the next target;



