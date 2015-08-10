AUD/CAD Weekly Outlook - breakout with reversal to be started

W1 price is on primary bearish with secondary bear market rally with good possibility to reversal. The price was on bearish ranging market condition and the secondary market rally just started last week only. The price is located between 0.9361 support and 0.9879 resistance levels. Chinkou Span line of Ichimoku indicator is trying to break the price from below to above for good possible breakout of resistance levels in the near future.



The price is crossing 0.9663 resistance level for the next reversal target as 0.9879.



Ichimoku cloud/kumo and Senkou Span line are located near 0.9879 resistance, and if the price crosses it so it means the reversal of the price movement to the primary bullish condition.



Nearest support level is 0.9361.

Nearest resistance levels are 0.9663, 0.9879 and 1.0081.

If W1 price will break 0.9361 support level on close W1 bar so the primary bearish will be continuing without secondary ranging.

If W1 price will break 0.9879 resistance level so we may see the reversal to the primary bullish condition with secondary ranging.

If not so the price will be ranging within the levels.



Trend:



W1 - possible breakout