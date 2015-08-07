Billionaire Wants To Find Extraterrestrial Life.

Promised

the 1.3

Trillion

.

Had long been another life outside Earth into question in the minds of many people. Include Yuri Milner , who announced his plans to spend the money amounting to USD100 million (USD 1.3 trillion ) to find the answer.

By using a telescope - the world's largest radio telescope , a team of scientists chosen by Milner will lead the initiative he calls Breaktrough Listen during the next 10 years to search for radio signals that could indicate the presence of intelligent life in space .

"This is the most exciting technology question for our generation, " Milner said in the interview , revealing its interest against the extra terrestrial life began when he was 10 years old after reading the book "Intelligent Life in the Universe " by Carl Sagan .

The money to fund this project stems from a wise investasi-investasinya against various companies such as Facebook, in the early years of the company.

Extra Terrestrial Life Search

Milner 's motivation comes from his belief that civilization -- civilization beyond Earth might be able to teach humans how to tackle various challenges , such as the allocation of natural resources.

The project is the most compared to other similar projects . Worldwide , only less than USD two million dollars per year spent on the search for extra terrestrial life ( SETI ) , and according to Werthimer , an advisor for Milner and astrophysicist who heads the SETI@home project is working with the University of California at Berkeley .

Increasingly sophisticated technology, including computers and telescopes, USD100 million dollars will impact a lot more now than in the 1990s , when SETI last time gain large amounts of funds , according to scientists.

Advances in technology also allows scientists to monitor billions of radio frequencies at the same time .

The Solar System

However, any signal that will be caught by scientists the possibility was created many years ago, or even centuries - adab and thousands of years ago.

" It takes four years for the radio signals to move from the Earth and the nearest star beyond our solar system ," he said not long ago.

Within 10 years , with funds USD100 jutanya , Milner predicts scientists can listen to transmissions in the Milky Way Galaxy , and 100 galaxies nearby.

One of the biggest cost is to hire a radio telescope at the Observatory , including Parkes in New South Wales , Australia and Radio Astronomy Observatory in Green Bank, West Virginia. Milner is planning to lease two months per year at each location. Scientists usually only got the chance two days of observations with the telescope.

The team , led by scientists such as Peter Worden , who earlier this year led the NASA Ames Research Center , will be putting together the radio signals they found , releasing data to the public and to examine the data to search for a particular pattern .

Control Of The Planet Mars

The members of the research team will attempt to understand the signals in determining whether they were sent by a life which is similar to humans and not derived from a natural phenomenon .

Scientists said the fact that humans are created with a radio signal delivery makes the likely life of the others also use it.

"It does not show any such civilizations , but pointed out that civilization that existed ," said Frank Drake , who was with Carl Sagan sends the first message into outer space in 1972 in Aviation Pioneer 10 spacecraft . Drake became an adviser for the project space Milner . In addition to track radio signals , will also seek Breakthrough Listen signal light using a telescope at Lick Observatory in California.

His new initiative projects announced Milner is in London accompanied by a number of eminent scientists include Stephen Hawking , who became an advisor for the project.

Milner who has a degree in physics became a millionaire investors again with an interest in the world of space , such as the Space X Executive Elon Musk , who said one day like to rule the planet Mars.