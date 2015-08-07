EUR/USD Fundamental Forecast - Non-Farm Payrolls

The Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) made forecast concerning the following coming high impacted news events:



Non-Farm Payrolls (or Non-Farm Employment Change) - they made a forecast for non-farm payroll growth of 250K in July, above the listed consensus of 225K .

Just to remind that previous NFP data was 223K, and forecasting for now is 225K for example, so if RBS is looking for 250K as an actual data - it means to be more bearish for EURUSD. Because in case of NPF: actual > forecast = good for currency (for US Dollar in our case). So, it means: more bearish for EURUSD with some key support levels to be broken.



" After 2Q growth in the Employment Cost Index (ECI, a broad measure of compensation) underwhelmed sharply, we think the monthly average hourly earnings growth could look more positive, as even a trend like gain would boost the y/y rate. (RBSe 2.2% y/y vs. consensus 2.3%). While we think the employment report will be broadly positive, our economists think a pickup in the labour force could push the unemployment rate up from 5.3% to 5.4%. "

" "We think strong payroll gain should support the USD, particularly after FOMC officials have placed a much greater focus on the cumulative recovery in the labour market than on concerns emanating from abroad."



Thus, this forecast for NFP which was made by RBS means the following: the EUR/USD price will be in downward tendency/bearish breakdown, or ranging bearish.





And just about the levels :



if we look at H4 Ichimoku chart so we see that the price is on ranging bearish with 1.0873 support level;

if we look at M5 price action chart - the support level to be brokeb by price will be 1.0910.

And some recommendation for levels which should be broken during NFP :



Recommendation for short: watch close price to break 1.0910 support level for possible sell trade

Recommendation to re-enter short: watch price to break 1.0873 support level to re-enter sell trade



Trading NFP Summary: ranging bearish





