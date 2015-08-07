EURUSD Technical Analysis 2015, 02.08 - 09.08: ranging within key levels for direction - page 2
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EURUSD M5: 90 pips range price movement by USD - Non-Farm Employment Change news event:
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2015.08.07 17:44Forex Weekly Outlook August 10-14 (based on forexcrunch article)
Last week the US major jobs report registered another solid gain of 215,000 positions, indicating the US employment is on the right track. Despite the lower than expected jobs increase, wages continued to climb, unemployment rate remains unchanged and the jobs gain show solid growth, giving green light for the Fed to raise rates in September. However, September rate hike is not a sure thing. Low inflation cools growth and may postpone the Fed’s longed for decision.