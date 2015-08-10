Africa’s top 50 personalities named by Credit Suisse: 'these 50 people personify modern Africa'
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Africa’s top 50 personalities named by Credit Suisse: 'these 50 people personify modern Africa'

10 August 2015, 06:11
Sergey Golubev
Sergey Golubev
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Credit Suisse made a list of Africa’s top 50 personalities, and it includes the following names:

  • Trevor Ncube, Alpha Media Holdings (AMH) founder and chairman.
  • Aliko Dangote, Nigerian billionaire
  • Tony Elumelu, Nigerian billionaire
  • Didier Drogba, footballer
  • Donald Kaberuka, African Development Bank president
  • Isabel dos Santos, Angola businesswoman
  • Strive Masiyiwa, Zimbabwean, telecommunications mogul and philanthropist, Zimbabwe’s most successful businessma
  • Divine Ndhlukula, Zimbabwean, Securico founder, Africa's most successful woman

“These 50 people personify modern Africa: entrepreneurs and artists, athletes, politicians and activists,” Credit Suisse said.

For example, Divine Ndhlukula had founded the company with four people, and now he employed over 3 600. She is Africa's most successful woman: her success was extraordinary “because it is rare in a patriarchal society like Zimbabwe to find a woman running a business in the security sector”.

#Africa, Credit Suisse, Divine Ndhlukula, Trevor Ncube