Credit Suisse made a list of Africa’s top 50 personalities, and it includes the following names:

Trevor Ncube, Alpha Media Holdings (AMH) founder and chairman.

Aliko Dangote, Nigerian billionaire

Tony Elumelu, Nigerian billionaire

Didier Drogba, footballer

Donald Kaberuka, African Development Bank president

Isabel dos Santos, Angola businesswoman

Strive Masiyiwa, Zimbabwean, telecommunications mogul and philanthropist, Zimbabwe’s most successful businessma

Divine Ndhlukula, Zimbabwean, Securico founder, Africa's most successful woman

“These 50 people personify modern Africa: entrepreneurs and artists, athletes, politicians and activists,” Credit Suisse said.

For example, Divine Ndhlukula had founded the company with four people, and now he employed over 3 600. She is Africa's most successful woman: her success was extraordinary “because it is rare in a patriarchal society like Zimbabwe to find a woman running a business in the security sector”.