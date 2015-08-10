Africa’s top 50 personalities named by Credit Suisse: 'these 50 people personify modern Africa'

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Credit Suisse made a list of Africa’s top 50 personalities, and it includes the following names:
- Trevor Ncube, Alpha Media Holdings (AMH) founder and chairman.
- Aliko Dangote, Nigerian billionaire
- Tony Elumelu, Nigerian billionaire
- Didier Drogba, footballer
- Donald Kaberuka, African Development Bank president
- Isabel dos Santos, Angola businesswoman
- Strive Masiyiwa, Zimbabwean, telecommunications mogul and philanthropist, Zimbabwe’s most successful businessma
- Divine Ndhlukula, Zimbabwean, Securico founder, Africa's most successful woman
“These 50 people personify modern Africa: entrepreneurs and artists, athletes, politicians and activists,” Credit Suisse said.
For example, Divine Ndhlukula had founded the company with four people, and now he employed over 3 600. She is Africa's most successful woman: her success was extraordinary “because it is rare in a patriarchal society like Zimbabwe to find a woman running a business in the security sector”.