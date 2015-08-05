Coconut Oil Products Market Penetration Of Hungary.

Coconut oil products Indonesia is starting to hit the market , one of which Hungary through the program facilitated the purchase of the Mission of the Ministry of trade that successfully resulted in the trade contracts of approximately 111.753 United States dollars .

"The contract value amounted to approximately 111 thousand u.s. dollars, from year to year its value continues to increase ," said the Director of market development and Export Information Directorate General Ministry of national export Development trade, Ari Satria , in Jakarta , Wednesday (5/ 8).

ARI said, the purchase contract the coconut oil products is one example of a product that has value added . When compared to the year 2000, exports to Hungary are still in the form of raw products such as coconut powder.

" At first the product still ' coconut powder ', starting in 2009, have already started to export ' coconut oil ' which has more value ," said Ari .

ARI added, with the entry of Hungary into the coconut oil products , it is expected to able to become "the gateway " to other countries .

Indonesia is the country 's second largest producer of palm oil in the world , during this , Indonesia 's exports for these products still dominated to traditional markets such as the Netherlands , the United States , Malaysia , China and South Korea .

" Exports to Hungary , 2014 and then of 175 thousand us dollars , but if compared to the 2010 experience increased , as exports recorded by 17 thousand us dollars only, " said Ari .

For total exports of coconut oil products in 2010- 2014 increased with the trend of 4.57 percent. In 2010 recorded exports amounted to 566 million us dollars , while in 2014 rising to 943,6 million u.s. dollars . Cumulatively , the total transaction was facilitated by the program the mission purchases from the Ministry of Trade in the period January- August 2015 achieve 59,5 million u.s. dollars .

The mission this time, facilitating purchases between Mayers Ltd., which imports more or less as much as 20 -30 container of coconut oil annually by PT Barco and Cocomas Indonesia origin who is a distributor for such products in the territory of Hungary .