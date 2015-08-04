South Korea Surplus Note Deal Went.

On Monday

South

Korea

yesterday

recorded a

surplus

which

reached a record

deal went

to

the middle of

this year

when

the decline of

world oil prices

helped

offset the

decrease in the

value of

their exports

.

The transaction runs, the size of foreign trade for products and services, showed a surplus of unprecedented worth 52,4 billion u.s. dollars in the last 6 months until June, as data from the Central Bank of Korea . The June surplus also became the highest monthly value of 12.2 billion u.s. dollars .

The data showed a decline in oil prices that reached a low level for several years since last year to help lower the value of the imports of South Korea , increasing the surplus deal went though exports also went down . The export sector supports more than half the country's Fourth Asian economy for it, which a lot of importing energy needs from abroad. The value of imports from Januri to June halted at 218,8 billion u.s. dollars , down 18.3 % compared to last year, the import value of crude oil is down more than 40% .

Imports for medicinal products is also down 50 % compared to a year ago. While for June alone , the value of imports was down 17.3% on an annual basis to 36,1 billion u.s. dollars . While the value of exports dropped 279 billion u.s. dollars during January to July, down 10.6 % compared to the same period last year. Shipping to foreign countries with major export products such as cars and electronic products each down 6% and 23.6 % compared to mid- 2014 .