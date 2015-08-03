GBPUSD Weekly Outlook - bearish ranging or bullish reversal?

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2015.08.02 16:47

Weekly Fundamentals by Morgan Stanley: USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, CAD (based on efxnews article)

USD: Bullish

"We expect USD strength to be focused against EM and commodity currencies."

EUR: Bearish

"Many investors have hedged equity positions in Europe with short EUR. This suggests that in an environment where commodity currencies and EM may sell off, risk generally could take a hit, adding some support to EUR in the near term. Over the medium to longer term, however, we retain our bearish view on EUR."

JPY: Neutral

"We believe the BoJ is likely to refrain from further easing barring an unforeseeable shock to inflation, which should offer support to JPY. The central bank is likely focused on its new core CPI measure which does not include energy, and has grown steadily over recent months."

GBP: Bullish

"GBP performance will unfold in three phases going forward. First, broad-based GBP strength heading into the August 6 MPC meeting, where we expect the first vote for a rate hike. Second, a more selective approach after the August meeting. Finally, given the longer-term headwinds to UK growth from fiscal tightening and political uncertainty, the currency may lose steam after the first hike."

