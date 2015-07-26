EUR/USD Candlestick Upside Follow-Through

The Euro may be bottoming against the US Dollar taking after the presence of a bullish Piercing Line sconce design. A move over the 14.6% Fibonacci retracement at 1.0973 uncovered the 23.6% limit at 1.1291.Alternatively, a push belowthe 14.6% Fib development at 1.0535 uncovered the crossing point of a multi-year channel floor and the 23.6% edge at 1.0217.

Our long haul essential standpoint keeps on favorring wide based Euro shortcoming. On account of that, we will look to on-nearing picks up as a chance to build up a short position at more alluring levels once the rise is depleted.

This EA is a Multi-Timeframe, Multi-Symbol robot which plays Donchian Channel breakouts.

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/2753?p=6bsr



